Sky+ app arrives for Android phones

Android users can finally get their hands on the Sky+ App, with the broadcaster announcing that the popular iPhone app has made the move to the Google Apps Marketplace.

Sky announced the latest arrival along with the news that the company has seen 5 million downloads of its range of apps in less than a year.

The Sky+ for Android application is free to download, and will allow people with connected Sky+ and Sky+HD boxes to set their recordings from their phone – making sure you don't miss out on the latest episode of Sherlock Holmes just because you forgot to set it to record before you left the house.

Choice and control

David Gibbs, Sky Mobile General Manager said: "The success of the Sky+ app indicates that there is a real demand for innovative products such as Remote Record, which gives our customers more choice and control to plan their viewing over the TV love when they are on the move and away from home".

Users will also get access to Sky's seven-day EPG, where they can browse listings by time, programme name or day.

"The Sky+ app has had over a million downloads to date and is part of a wide range of apps available from Sky which include Sky Mobile TV, the RTS award-wining Sky News app, Sky Sports Football Score Centre and Sky Sports Cricket Score Centre," adds Sky's release.

"There have been over 5 million downloads of Sky apps in under a year."