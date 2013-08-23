Tizen OS might manifest during Samsung's Oct. dev conference

Is Tizen's genie the wish-granting or the soul-devouring type?

It's been a long time since we received any official word on Tizen, the open source smartphone OS based on Linux.

Unofficial word will have to do, then, and the blog Tizen Indonesia has just that.

Samsung will launch Tizen officially at the company's first global developer conference at the end of October in San Francisco, according to the site.

However, given all the times we've expected Tizen to be right around the corner and not heard a peep, we'll believe it when we see it.

Conflicting reports

We've asked Samsung to clarify whether Tizen will indeed launch in October, but a publicist for Samsung reminded us they don't comment on speculation and rumors - confirming, at least, that this report didn't originate with them.

As early as fall 2012, we thought Tizen was about to drop, as sources were claiming Samsung's first Tizen phone was due "in the near future."

Turns out their definition of "near" may be different from ours, since it's been a year with nary a peep on the Tizen front.

Reports last month claimed that Tizen will launch anywhere from IFA 2013 in September to this year's holiday season, a much longer wait than we would have thought even at our most pessimistic.

It's definitely still happening, unless Samsung has changed its tune since July, when the Korean company and Intel (another Tizen proponent) announced a $4 million (around £2.7 million, AU$4.3 million) app incentive for Tizen developers.

It will be interesting to see what kind of results they got when the OS finally launches. We'll keep our eye on October, but won't hold our breath.