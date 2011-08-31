Samsung GT-i9220 and GT-i9250 could BOTH be Nexus Prime?

Wi-Fi is go for what could be the Nexus Prime

The similar model numbers of the newly Wi-Fi certified Samsung GT-I9250 and the help-page owning GT-I9220 are making us wonder if both could be the impending Google Nexus Prime superphone.

A Samsung-hosted support page for the Samsung GT-I9250 has just been discovered, which tells us very little other than that the GT-I9250 exists.

Meanwhile, the Samsung GT-I9220, which has just received Wi-Fi certification, is one we've seen before, having made an appearance on a leaked roadmap of the company's remaining 2011 line-up.

Monster spec

It came with specs suggesting a mega 4.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and a dualcore processor somewhere between 1.2 and 1.5GHz.

The Wi-Fi certificate doesn't tell us much, other than that the handset will play nice with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Such similar model names lead us to suspect that the Samsung GT-I9220 and GT-I9250 could be the same handset with international innards; and the souped-up specs mean they're real contenders to be the Google Nexus Prime, set to launch as the flagship Ice Cream Sandwich phone - or alternatively as something cool like the Samsung Galaxy Ice should it not go under the Nexus brand.

We'd like to think some further clues may present themselves at IFA 2011, but we won't hold our breath for a launch if it is the Nexus Prime; that's one show that Google will want to own.

From Android Community and Android Guys