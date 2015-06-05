Possible iPhone 6S release date leaked

It looks like the next iPhone will arrive right on schedule. A leak has revealed a not-so-shocking revelation: the iPhone 6S is reportedly releasing in September, just like the last three flagship releases.

Mobile News is reporting that an email leaked to the news firm confirms that the next gen iPhone, presumably the iPhone 6S, is coming on September 25, and not a month early as previously rumored. It should be stated that this information is coming exclusively from a Vodafone email obtained by Mobile News, and should be taken with a grain of salt

The report says that the handset, rumored to boast Force Touch, is described as the "New iPhone," which is most likely a level of secrecy within the email and not the actual name of the device. Although with the Cupertino company's latest New Macbook release, it isn't out of the question.

The report says the email is mum's the word on whether or not there will be a follow up to the mega-sized iPhone 6 Plus. To simplify its product line, it's possible that Apple will return to featuring one flagship handset.

In addition to Force Touch, the iPhone 6S is rumored to feature the sapphire glass screens that missed the cut on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, as well as an upgraded camera. If this report is true, all of our questions and more will be answered when September rolls around.