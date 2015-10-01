Peeple is a Yelp-like rating app that will make you question humanity

Peeple is a new app set to launch in November that let's you rate and review the people you meet daily just like a restaurant you just visited - and no, this is not a joke.

And there's no mistaking the purpose of the app, with the creators behind Peeple describing it as "Yelp for people."

You can write out a review, as well as giving a star rating out of five for those you meet on a daily basis, with people broken down into three categories of personal, professional and dating.

While most people on social media have had a rather negative reaction to the app, and the whole idea of rating people does seem a bit creepy in a world where online bullying is a serious concern, Peeple is actually marketing itself as a "positivity app for positive people."

"Peeple will enhance your online reputation for access to better quality networks, top job opportunities, and promote more informed decision making about people," the Peeple website says.

A positive experience

Interestingly, speaking to The Washington Post, the Peeple app's founders Julia Cordray and Nicole McCullough explain that a lot of thought went into making the app a positive experience, not a negative one.

For example, you need to have a Facebook account older than 6 months and a cell phone number to sign up to the app, which then uses your real name, meaning anonymous reviews are not allowed.

While positive reviews are instant posted, negative reviews that give two stars or less are placed in an 'inbox' for 48 hours so that the user can change their mind and delete it before it is made public.

Also, anyone that gets reported for bullying, will be removed from the service and innaccurate reviews can be tagged so that it can be removed. Other behaviors that could have you booted off also include using profanity, sexism and mentioning other people's private health conditions.

No opting out

Another concerning feature however is that anyone can technically sign you up with a Peeple profile and review you, even if you haven't signed up to the app yourself, as all the reviewer needs is your phone number.

Thankfully, if you haven't signed up, only positive reviews about you can be published, but it isn't quite clear how a review is judged to be positive or negative.

So far, the app, which has yet to even launch, has been facing a lot of criticism on social media, basically due to the fundamental fact that it lets you actually rate people like they are an object bought from an online store like Amazon.

Still, the creators are really pushing the app as a positive experience, saying in response to critics of the app, "innovators are often put down because people are scared and they don't understand."

"Whether you love us or our concept or not; we still welcome everyone to explore this online village of love and abundance for all," the post on the Peeple website reads.

And let's face it, Peeple isn't the only app out there that rates people; for example, the app Lulu lets girls review 'guys', though it too has faced a lot of criticisms.

Peeple will be launching mid to late November, starting in San Francisco and Calgary.