Nokia snaps up Twango

Nokia has acquired media sharing social network site Twango in a move that will significantly boost Nokia's online and mobile media sharing capabilities, and enhance the multimedia experience of Nokia phone users.

Twango provides a platform for organizing and sharing photos, videos and other personal media online. Nokia's acquisition of Twango gives the mobile giant a fast-track route into social media sharing. Nokia will be able to offer phone users an easy to share ad manage multimedia content from both their mobile phones and desktop PCs.

"The Twango acquisition is a concrete step towards our Internet services vision of providing seamless access to information, entertainment, and social networks - at anytime, anywhere, from any connected device, in any way that you choose," commented Anssi Vanjoki, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Multimedia, Nokia.

"We have the most complete suite of connected multimedia experiences including music, navigation, games, and - with the Twango acquisition - photos, videos, and a variety of document types."

Nokia has long been labeling its high-end Nseries devices "multimedia computers" rather than as just "mobile phones". Adding the Twango service to the Nokia offering further opportunities to integrate its devices with web-based services. Nokia Nseries devices have previously featured blogging apps, and their multimedia imaging capabilities and 3G broadband connectivity provide a platform for uploading media on the move.

"When you combine a Nokia Nseries multimedia computer that is always on, always connected, and always with you together with a rich media sharing destination like Twango, people will have exciting new ways to create and enjoy rich media experiences in real time," Vanjoki concluded.