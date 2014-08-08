Nokia Lumia 730 leaks with new software and selfie snapper

We've had the high-end Nokia Lumia 930 and Lumia 1520, plus the budget focussed Lumia 630, 635 and 530, but things are looking pretty bare in the middle of the range for Microsoft and its newly acquired mobile division.

The gap could be filled soon though, as pictures of a new Nokia handset have leaked onto the web via WP Central, claiming to be the Nokia Lumia 730 (formerly rumoured under the moniker 'Superman').

Unsurprisingly the Lumia 730 would be the successor to the Lumia 720 which launched over a year ago, and according to the report it'll sport a 4.7-inch display and a 5MP front-facing camera - perfect for the selfie obsessed youth.

Nokia's new mid-ranger? (credit: WP Central)

Caught red handed

While there's no other details on the specs on the Lumia 730 currently available, one of the leaked shots suggests the Lumia 730 may rock up with a fresher version of Nokia firmware on Windows Phone 8.1.

Codenamed 'Debian Red', there's not a great deal known about this particular release, but it's expected to be rolled out in November this year - potentially around the time the Lumia 730 may launch.