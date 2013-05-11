Mystery LG handset leaked again, now thought to be Optimus G2

An as-yet-unconfirmed LG smartphone has once again appeared online with new suggestions that it may be the Optimus G2, rather than the Google Nexus 5.

It's the second unscheduled appearance in a week, with both coming courtesy of notorious leak artist @evleaks who claimed on Twitter: "Circumstantial evidence points to G2, FWIW [for what it's worth]."

The device is completely buttonless, which had led to speculation that it'd be a successor to the Google Nexus 4, which LG also manufactured.

The new photo showcases the super-thin bezel of the phone, which may be launched at an LG event confirmed for May 30.

Note beater?

Earlier speculation has suggested that the device may tout a large 5.5-inch display to tackle the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note phablets.

Of course, even if this is the LG Optimus G2, it may end up forming the basis for the Nexus 5. Last year's Optimus G was the inspiration for Google's self-branded handset in 2012.

Google I/O kicks off next week, so should know for sure on Wednesday night.

Via SlashGear