Browse & buy over the air for Windows Mobile

Windows Mobile applications can be bought and downloaded over the air with XOmobo.mobi

Windows Mobile users can browse for, buy and download applications directly over the air on their handsets, with the launch today of XOmobo.mobi , the first mobile internet portal dedicated to content for Microsoft-powered devices.

The XOmobo service enables users to browse a range of downloads - from business and entertainment applications to videos, games and ringtones - for Windows Mobile Smartphones and Pocket PC devices. Users can then select and download content straight to their handsets rather than having to download to a PC first and transfer files. Users can be billed via their operator or a credit card.

XOmobo has been set up by Smart Devices Ltd , a UK-based company specialising in selling PDAs and smartphone devices. The .mobi site has been developed to be an easy way for users to access applications and content, with the most popular Windows Mobile applications content listed in an easy-to-browse format for mobile devices. The service can also be accessed on the internet at www.xomobo.com .

Catering for the estimated 6.6 per cent of UK mobile users now owning a Windows Mobile device, XOmobo will initially have over 1,300 items available to download, including over 300 popular applications and games. The largest application currently available to download over the air is an 8MB file for a dictionary.

XOmobo is also intending to launch similar Palm and BlackBerry application services from August this year.