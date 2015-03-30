Look how much the mobile phone has changed in 30 years

It's been 30 years since the first ever mobile phone call was made on the historic Vodafone VT1 and boy, how things have changed.

That first ever mobile phone even had a carry handle for you to take it around, but now we get angry if a smartphone won't fit in the pocket of our skinny jeans.

Looking back on the last 30 years really brings it home how much the market has changed in the transition between mobile phone to smartphone and every iteration in between.

Our info-graphic below shows off the transition from Vodafone VT1 to the Nokia 3210 to the Razr V3, BlackBerry Bold 9700 and all the way up to the HTC One M8 and the iPhone 6.

Click here to see the full resolution version of our infographic

Showing what can happen in 30 short years really hammers home where we could be in another 30 years as well.

It also begs the question of what the next big smartphone will be that's added to the list. Could it be one of our best mobile phones in the world right now?