Millions join online search for Madeleine

Four-year-old Madeleine McCann has been missing since 3 May

A website set up to aid the search for missing toddler Madeleine McCann has had over 50 million hits.

More than 7,000 messages of support have been posted on the website. The site features photos and descriptions of Madeleine, as well as video clips with messages from her parents.

Companies including Carphone Warehouse, BP, British Airways and BAA are supporting efforts to spread images of the missing four-year-old in shops, petrol stations and airports all over Europe. There is also a mobile phone text campaign run by Vodafone, O2, and Telefonica.

Cash fund

Apart from keeping a lookout for missing Madeleine and reporting any suspicions, the website is also urging people to donate money to a cash fund to pay for the campaign to find her.

Madeleine, from Leicestershire, was taken from the family's holiday flat in Praia da Luz, Algarve, on 3 May.

Madeleine's parents have been "totally overwhelmed by offers from individuals, small companies, and large multi-national corporations," a member of the McCann family told BBC News .

Details of how to donate to the Madeleine fighting fund - at banks, by post or via the internet - can be found at www.findmadeleine.com .