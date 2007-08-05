Obi Wan Kenobi wields a Nokia 6110

Where would Ewan McGregor be without a Nokia 6110 Navigator ? Lost somewhere in the African desert if the latest Nokia press release is anything to go by.

Nokia provided Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman with the GPS-equipped 6110 Navigator for their ' Long Way Down ' adventure. The two friends crossed the finishing line today after completing a three month, 24,000 kilometre journey from Scotland to the southern most tip of Africa on motorcycles.

Nokia 6110 Navigator

According to Nokia, the 6110 Navigator played a pivotal role during their travels. The clue's in the name - McGregor and Boorman used the mobile phone for GPS navigation and map checking as they rode through twenty countries, including Libya, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Rwanda.

"The Long Way Down has been an amazing journey and it has been a real privilege to be able to experience these diverse and beautiful places," said McGregor. "We've had the opportunity to see such different ways of life to ours and have travelled to remote places very few people have access to. The sense of freedom and exploration has been incredible."

GSM phone signals permitting, the Nokia 6110 Navigator would also have been useful for doing web searches, short video clips and calls back home.

"The Long way Down team were very keen to find a handset that met all their media, communications and navigational requirements in one," said Nokia.

The Long Way Down raised money for UNICEF . Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's journey will be shown as a series on BBC television later in the year.