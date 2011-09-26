Apple Store UK staff told to cut October holiday

Staff at Apple Stores in the UK have been told not to take any holiday in the first two weeks of October, prompting even more speculation that the iPhone 5 UK release date is imminent.

According to The Register, staff in the UK have been told that early October is a no-no for holidays and that any holiday time booked will have to be cancelled.

This backs up weeks of rumour mongering that the iPhone 5 is set for release next month.

Nearly here

Just last week, Al Gore – part of the Apple board – said that there will be two iPhones released in October and All Things Digital reckons someone close to the matter has told them that a press conference has been pencilled in for 4 October.

While Apple store employees who had booked in an October break will be ruing the day Jobs created a pesky iPhone, the rest of us who are hungry for what Apple is launching next, it seems the time is near.

Most rumours are pointing to an October launch so we believe this rumour is Very Likely.

From The Register, via MacWorld