Apple seeks $2.52 billion in damages from patent war with Samsung

Apple tries to take a bite out of Samsung

Apple and Samsung continue to lock horns over patents with no end in sight, but Cupertino has now put a price tag on how much damage the Korean manufacturer has cost in their eyes.

As noted in a partially redacted court filing Tuesday discovered by Reuters, Apple claims "substantial monetary damages" are owed by Samsung, who the iPhone makers accuses of copying its own products.

The amount in question is $2.525 billion, but Apple isn't stopping there, also requesting a permanent injunction to force Samsung from violating the company's patents and designs.

Limiting consumer choice

That's a big sum of money, which includes what Apple estimates is $500 million in lost profit and potentially even more when factoring in reasonable royalty damages.

It took Samsung only 13 minutes to respond to Apple's filing, claiming Cupertino was attempting "to stifle legitimate competition and limit consumer choice to maintain its historically exorbitant profits."

The Korean smartphone maker even went one step further, suggesting that Apple should have to pay Samsung for its own patents, "without which Apple could not have become a successful participant in the mobile telecommunications industry."

After court-ordered mediation between the two companies failed to reach a resolution last week, Apple and Samsung are headed to a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh, which begins on July 30.

Via Reuters