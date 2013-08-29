Android 4.3 release date, news and features

We're all waiting for the next big iteration of Android to hit us and while we already know it's going to be dubbed Key Lime Pie, it turns out Google isn't quite finished with Jelly Bean as Android 4.3 the next update on the horizon.

Google has finally announced the changes this new operating system will bring, so stay tuned to see all the information on the launch of Android 4.3 and the new Nexus 7, as well as any other fancy news.

Here's a round-up of the new features of Android 4.3:

Multi-user ability was added to 4.2, but with the new version you can now customise things on a user level, allowing parental controls and a lock on apps if needed through 'personal spaces'.

Apps have to be optimised to work in this way, but parental control will be much more stringent with the new version of Jelly Bean.

Bluetooth smart technology (Bluetooth low energy as it's also known) is now supported, allowing apps to connect to the low-power sensors that are all the rage in fitness technology these days.

Open GL ES 3.0 is supported in Android 4.3, which means a massive update in the graphic ability in any device using the platform. This means detail and speed in games is now massively enhanced, and will see a greater level of photorealism and effects.

DRM APIs will also make it easier for media companies to show off their content to users - for instance, Android 4.3 will allow 1080p streaming of Netflix content on the go, with more apps to follow.

Other features include background Wi-FI locations (meaning the connectivity can be used for location even when turned off) and a new and updated keyboard - stay tuned for more updates on that.

Android 4.3 is available from today if you're the proud owner of a Nexus 7, Nexus 7 2012, Nexus 4, Nexus 10 or Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

The new Nexus 7 is the first device to officially ship with Android 4.3 from launch, with an over the air update available for all the other devices we mentioned above.

Android 4.3 will also be coming 'soon' on the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 Google versions, with HTC saying it expects to push it out to developers by the end of September.

A new game centre and a whole new suite of Android apps arrived with the 4.3 update, including a special section where you can check out tablet-optimised apps, which means you won't have to just look at stretched apps.

Google Play Games is also added into the mix so you can more easily beat your friends down when playing multiplayer titles.

You can get access to cloud saves, achievements and more so your gaming funtimes won't be ruined by your device falling apart or accidentally deleting a game.