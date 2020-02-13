Oppo Reno 3 Pro could launch in India on February 27

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is slated to launch in India in the coming weeks, however, no official communication has been made by the company yet. According to an exclusive report by 91Mobiles, we could see the Reno 3 Pro in India on February 27.

The Reno 3 series was announced in December 2019 in China with 5G network support. Though in India, the Reno 3 Pro will launch with a 4G modem and perhaps a different processor. The phone's launch in India seems to be imminent as it has been teased by Oppo with product pages going live on its website just days back. Moreover, Reno 3 Pro's product pages on Amazon India and Flipkart have also gone live, lending support to these claims.

91Mobiles report cites industry sources who claim that Oppo is readying a 4G variant of the Reno 3 Pro for launch in India on February 27. Let's take a look at the specifications of the Chinese variant of the Reno 3 Pro to get some idea as to what we can expect with the Indian version.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen supports DCI-P3 colour gamut range and there's an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The phone has a slim 7.7mm thin profile with a metal and glass design and is topped by Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back.

The Reno 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU. This is paired with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It runs on ColorOS 7 which is based on Android 10.

It's got a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. The camera array also supports optical image stabilization, PDAF and can record 4K clips at 30fps. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera but the Indian version is set to feature a dual punch-hole cutout for two front-facing sensors.

One of these is rumoured to be a 44MP sensor, making it the first highest resolution camera to be put on the front of a phone. The secondary selfie camera is expected to be a 2MP depth sensor for making portrait pictures from the front camera.

The Reno 3 Pro is equipped with a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging courtesy of VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.