Oppo Reno 3 Pro with dual punch hole camera officially teased ahead of India launch

Oppo is gearing to launch the Reno 3 Pro in India as the official website has gone live with the product teaser page. The Reno 3 series of phones were unveiled in December 2019 as 5G ready devices.

However, in India, Oppo will announce a 4G variant of the Reno 3 Pro considering the fact that 5G networks aren't live here yet. This was confirmed directly by a tweet from Tasleem Arif, VP and Head R&D, Oppo India, revealing this decision. He also states that Oppo has multiple products in the pipeline with 5G network support due out this year.

Excited to share the most awaited news of 2020 - #OPPOReno3Pro with Expert Camera credentials is launching soon with 4G specifications in India. Moreover, there are a pipeline of products by OPPO which will come with 5G version in India this year!February 10, 2020

Oppo India website recently went live with the product page for Reno 3 Pro with a single picture that highlights perhaps the biggest change between the 5G and non-5G version of the phone.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro for India is confirmed to feature a dual punch-hole camera cutout on the front as opposed to a single lens on the Chinese version. A picture with the punch hole cutout has also been featured on this teaser page.

(Image credit: Oppo)

According to an exclusive report by 91Mobiles, Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 44MP primary selfie camera, making it the world's first phone to feature such a high-resolution lens on the front. In comparison, the Chinese model is only privy to a 32MP selfie camera. It is also expected that the Indian version will be powered by a slightly different chipset than the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G support.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a glass and metal design with a 7.7mm thin profile and topped by Gorilla Glass 5, both on the front and the back. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen that has a 90Hz refresh rate and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut range. There's an in-screen optical fingerprint reader embedded into the display as well.

The Chinese variant of the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip with an octa-core processor and Adreno 620 GPU. This is paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone runs on ColorOS 7 that's based on Android 10.

The Reno 3 Pro has a quad-camera setup consisting of a primary 48MP camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP Black and White lens. It's got support for OIS, PDAF and can record 4K at 30fps. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera but according to leaks, this is going to be upgraded to a 44MP and a 2MP camera on the Indian variant.

It has a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 standard. We'll know more about the phone as we near the launch date which hasn't been announced yet.