Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with an additional camera launched in India

Xiaomi's Redmi 8A was perhaps one of the best entry-level smartphones one could buy. For its 2020 refresh, Xiaomi is adding a second camera to the back, and is aptly calling it the Redmi 8A Dual.

Back in September, the Redmi 8A came to India as a killer budget smartphone in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. It brought a lot of segment firsts with it. With the Redmi 8A Dual, it joins the league as one of the most affordable smartphones with a dual-camera setup.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications

The 13MP primary camera on the Redmi 8A Dual is joined by a 2MP depth sensor which will assist in shooting portrait mode shots. The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter, and can also shoot in portrait mode. Google Lens is also integrated.

The rest of the specifications are identical. On the inside, the Redmi 8A is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset with 2 or 3GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 32GB and can be expanded via micro SD to an additional 512GB. It also has two dedicated SIM card slots with support for VoLTE and VoWiFi.

To keep it going for over a day, the Redmi 8A Dual packs a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. A 10W USB Type-C charger comes included in the box. The display spans 6.22-inches and has an HD resolution with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The entire package is P2i splash resistance.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Redmi 8A Dual price in India

In India, the Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant, and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The first sale is slated for February 18 on Amazon.in and Mi.com.