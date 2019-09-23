Xiaomi Redmi 8A with 5,000 mAH battery to launch in India on September 25

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A could be the much-needed refresh to the company’s sub Rs 10K portfolio. The phone will launch in India on September 25 and will bring quite a few elements that were previously unseen in this price segment.

The Redmi 7A came to India in July with modest specifications and a price tag to match them, but the Redmi 8A seems to be a much more compelling package already, based on the teasers shared by Xiaomi. A major reason for Xiaomi’s success in India is its numerous offerings in the budget segment, which have the highest volume in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A specifications

In India, the Redmi 8A is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 439 chipset with 2 or 3GB of RAM, in line with other smartphones in this segment. Storage options will vary between 16 and 32GB.

One of the biggest upgrades comes with the display. This time around, we will get waterdrop notch on the front, greatly increasing the screen-to-body ratio. While the resolution will still be HD+, the display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

What’s inside is even more impressive, as the Redmi 8A will house a big 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. It is also likely to be the cheapest device with a USB Type-C port, finally bringing it to the masses.

Other specifications haven’t been teased, but the teaser reveals a single camera on the back, surrounded by an “Aura wave” pattern, bringing additional grip to the mix. Colour options currently seem to include blue and red, and it will follow Redmi’s new design language that includes the camera array in the center, along with a vertical strip.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A price in India

Following the past trend, the Redmi 8A is expected to be priced in India around the Rs 7,000 mark, and could go higher based on the RAM and storage configuration.