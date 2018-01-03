OnePlus 5 Android Oreo roll out cancelled, OxygenOS 5.0.1 update to be released soon

OnePlus has cancelled the roll out of Android Oreo for the OnePlus 5 due to a bug, a OnePlus staff member announced on the company’s forums. OnePlus had initially rolled out the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update last month, but the release has now been halted. Instead, OnePlus will roll out the Oreo update with a partial release of OxygenOS 5.0.1, which is set to go live soon.

The OxygenOS 5.0 update was released globally for the OnePlus 5 last month, bringing several features like an updated launcher, a revamped camera interface, photo quality optimisations and a new beauty effect for Portrait Mode. OnePlus also added features like Parallel Apps, allowing users to use multiple instances of a single app with different profiles.

Another highlight of OxygenOS 5.0 for the OnePlus 5 was the addition of the Face Unlock feature. The update also brought a new design to Quick Settings, a new Adaptive mode for display calibration and other optimisations to Wi-Fi and battery saver.

The OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are the first phones to receive the OxygenOS 5.0.1 update. The update brings the December Android security patch from Google as well and adds aptX HD audio support to these phones.

Additionally, OnePlus also announced the availability of the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 release for the OnePlus 5T.