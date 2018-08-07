Mozilla Thunderbird 60 released with a new look and plenty of features

Thunderbird 60 has just been released, and this update for the popular open-source desktop client comes with some big new features, along with an overhauled look known as 'Photon'.

Thunderbird 60’s new 'Photon' look changes the interface of the application to better match Mozilla’s Firefox web browser. Tabs are now square, you can turn the title bar on and off, and there are a number light and dark themes to help you customise the look of the new Thunderbird.

The Thunderbird logo has also been updated, giving it a more modern look that again matches the new logo of Firefox Quantum.

Not just an aesthetic overhaul

As Mozilla notes in a release statement, it’s not just the look of Thunderbird that is new with version 60. For example, the company has made several improvements to how Thunderbird 60 handles email attachments.

Attachments can now be reordered by dragging and dropping them, and the 'Attach' button has been moved to a more intuitive location above the attachment pane (which can be toggled on and off by pressing Alt + M on a keyboard). Thunderbird 60 also makes it more difficult to send an attachment by mistake.

Thunderbird's calendar also been improved, and now allows you to copy, cut and delete recurring events. It can now also display locations for events in certain views, and it's easier to send meeting notifications directly. Thunderbird 60 also now supports email scheduling when using CalDAV servers.

There are plenty more updates with Thunderbird 60, and you can see the full list in the official release notes.

You can download and install Thunderbird 60 directly, but you won’t be able to upgrade from Thunderbird 52 or earlier. You’ll need to perform a fresh install.