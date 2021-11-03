Moto G51 5G launch imminent, bags yet another certification

Motorola is reportedly prepping a new device to add to its long list of G-series phones . The smartphone in question is the Moto G51 5G, presumably a successor to the Moto G50 5G . So far, it has crossed multiple certifications that hint at its imminent launch across varied markets.

The latest certification that the Moto G51 5G has bagged is Thailand’s Telecom NBTC. As spotted first by an Indian tipster, the listing on the commission shows the name in plain words alongside its model number XT2171-2. Beyond the obvious, there is little to glean from the listing which does not offer details on the device’s specifications. However, a glance at the past would give you an idea of what to expect from the Moto G51 5G.

Moto G51 5G specifications

A Geekbench listing spotted last month revealed that the new device could feature Snapdragon 750G mobile platform , a mid-range ARM-based SoC which was introduced last year. This further conveys that Motorola is switching from MediaTek SoC used in the G50 to a Qualcomm SoC for the G51.

The Snapdragon 750G SoC is built upon 8nm fabrication and includes a Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity. So far, the SoC has empowered several Android smartphones in the mid-tier, including OnePlus Nord CE 5G , Xiaomi Mi 10i , Redmi Note 9 Pro . It is also worth mentioning that Motorola brought Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G as its first 5G phone in India last year in December.

Coming back to the Geekbench listing, the Moto G51 5G smartphone is supposed to pack 4GB RAM and run on Android 11. Furthermore, it was reported that the Moto G51 5G phone is being developed under the codename ‘Cyprus 5G’ and will feature a triple camera setup, where the primary sensor is 50MP, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The report also suggested the phone could feature a 13MP selfie shooter.

Coming to the display dynamics, the Moto G51 5G is also said to feature a full HD+ display. This is when it got uttered that the device could launch in November.

In the meantime, the Moto G51 5G also obtained several certifications, including US’ FCC and China’s 3C. The device was spotted with the model number XT2169-1, and the listing revealed the device supports 5G and NFC connectivity. The 3C certification, on the other hand, disclosed the phone could feature 10W charging support.

Past reports suggest the Moto G51 5G smartphone could go official as soon as this month only, but we do not have details on its pricing. We look forward to gaining more insights on the same.

