Moto G42 will launch in India on July 4

Motorola will be launching another budget smartphone in the Indian market. The Lenovo-owned brand has announced a new addition to the G-series lineup. The Moto G42 will be launching on July 4 at 12 PM on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and the company’s partner online and offline stores. Many of the features and specifications of the device are available through the product page on the e-commerce platform.

In terms of design, the Moto G42 comes with a PMMA Acrylic Glass finish that provides a premium look. The acrylic glass is lighter and more durable too. It is also IP52 water-repellant. The smartphone will launch in two colours - Metallic Rosé and Atlantic Green colours.

The Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display which misses out on a high refresh rate. The display comes with an almost 25% boost in colour in the DCI-P3 gamut and is SGS Blue Light certified.

The budget smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and is expected to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage on the base variant. The storage is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is unconfirmed at the moment how many other variants would be arriving in the Indian market.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G42 sports a 50MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology, a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the back. The punch-hole notch on the display houses the 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G42 smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery pack and supports 20W TurboPower charging. Unlike other companies, Motorola is expected to retain the charger in the box. Other features also include stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, a Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

The smartphone runs on My UX based on Android 12 and will get an assured update to Android 13. It will also receive 3 years of Android security updates.

A crowed G-series

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has been launching several smartphones back-to-back in the Indian market. And that includes the E-series and Edge series. If we look closely at the G-series, it includes the Moto G82 , the Moto G52 , the Moto G22 and the Moto G71 . All of these have been launched only in 2022. Count the Moto G51 that launched in December 2021, it comes to 5 smartphones that have been refreshed.

Motorola just seems to keep adding devices at every single price point, making it not only a messy lineup but also creating more confusion among consumers. Looking at the specifications, the Moto G52 with the pOLED display could be a more affordable option but comes with nearly identical specifications. It shares the same chipset and battery capacity (it gets 33W fast charging) and is one of the slimmest devices in the market. It also gets a higher refresh rate. So, why would Motorola add another product, if their lineup is already good enough?