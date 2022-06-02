Motorola launches a new budget device Moto E32s - But is it necessary?

Audio player loading…

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone, Moto E32s, in India. The device is an altered version of Moto E32, and it runs on the Helio processor. The smartphone comes with IP52 certification for water resistance. Considering that it is a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone, it will compete with other devices like Redmi 10, Realme C31, and more.

As for the pricing of the smartphone, the Moto E32s' 3GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM variant of the device, along with 64GB internal storage, can be purchased for Rs 9,999.

The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled for June 6, starting at 12:00 PM via Flipkart. The smartphone is being shipped in two colour options - Slate Gray and Misty Silver.

Moto E32 specifications and features

The Moto E32s comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display complemented with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on the MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB storage in the high-end variant. The storage of the device is also expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Moto E32s flaunts a triple rear camera system, including a 16MP primary snapper, 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth snapper. On the front, the device gets an 8MP snapper for the sake of video calls and selfies. For security purposes, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that comes up with 10W charging support. Connectivity options offered in the smartphone are Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, 4G LTE, and more.

Was a budget phone by Motorola necessary?

Well, considering the fact that most of the companies like Realme, Xiaomi, and Infinix are continuously focusing on the budget segment, too, this move by Moto was quite necessary to provide it hold in the entry-level smartphone market.

Moreover, the rollout of the 5G network is already going to take a lot of time. So expanding the budget 4G portfolio is not a bad decision at this point in time.

