More iPhones sold in one day of Amazon Great Indian Festival than all of last year

Amazon has stated that the company has sold more Apple iPhones in a day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival than the entire sale of last year. The first day of sale was exclusive for Amazon Prime members which makes this an even more exclusive fact for Amazon.

One of the biggest reasons for this feat by Amazon could be that the company is selling the Apple iPhone 11 at an attractive price. The Apple iPhone 11 is currently available on Amazon India at Rs 49,999. Amazon has stated that this is the biggest sale opening that the company has had this year.

Quite predictably, the biggest categories in terms of sales this year are smartphones, large appliances, and consumer electronics. As for the companies that are the most popular include Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Amazon Great Indian Sale month long this time

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale is month-long this time around. It kicked off on October 17, and Amazon claims the month-long sale will help small businesses and sellers to reach more customers across the country thereby giving more time and opportunity to both the consumers and sellers on the platform.

The decision comes at a time when smartphone sales in India aren't showing signs of a big revival, barring the continued demand from the sub-Rs.15,000 segment. Even in the Prime Day sale, though the company added over a third more users, demand had buzzed around the accessories and products with smaller ticket sizes.

This strategy from Amazon to host a month-long sale will be a win-win situation for both consumers and sellers which include small to medium businesses and startups. Also, this time the Diwali festival will be celebrated in the second week of November. So, the Great India Festival sale should give consumers more time to get products.

Via NDTV