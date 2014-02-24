Sony Xperia Z2 tablet arrives to take 'world's lightest and slimmest' crown

Sony is pushing out its waterproof technology once more with the arrival of the Sony Xperia Z2 tablet. Announced at, surprise surprise, MWC 2014 the Sony Xperia Z2 is a slim and lightweight tablet that is also waterproof.

But just how light and thin is it we hear you cry? Well, it measures 6.4mm and weighs in at 426g. If you want a bit of LTE and 3G functionality then the weight is upped to 439g.

Sony is also saying that its tablet is the world's most powerful too. This is because it is packing a Snapdragon 801 processor with 2.3GHz quad-core Krait CPU and to round it off an Adreno 330GPU.

Kitkat ready

Screen-wise it is a 10.1-inch Full HD Triluminos display that uses X-Reality technology. If you are the impatient sort then don't worry as Sony has jacked up the battery charging speed by 75 per cent and is promising 10 hours' worth of playback in Stamina mode.

The Sony Z2 tablet is packing Android Kitkat 4.0 and there's a bundle of apps pre-installed on the device. These include access to Sony Movie Unlimited, the Walkman music app and the opportunity to get 6 blockbuster movie downloads for free.

Available in black and white the Sony Xperia Z2 tablet release date will be March 2014.

Also unveiled by Sony today are the Xperia Z2 smartphone and the Xperia M2 - you want hands ons? We got 'em.