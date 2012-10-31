Google: Nexus devices don't have SD cards to avoid 'techy nonsense'

Google's director of user services on Android has explained that Nexus devices have fixed storage because the company wanted to avoid "techy nonsense left over from the paleolithic era of computing".

Answering questions about the Nexus line-up on Google+, Matias Duarte said that offering expandable memory in the form of SD cards was deemed too confusing.

He wrote, "Everybody likes the idea of having an SD card, but in reality it's just confusing for users.

"If you're saving photos, videos or music, where does it go? Is it on your phone? Or on your card? Should there be a setting? Prompt every time? What happens to the experience when you swap out the card? It's just too complicated."

Grey matter

Instead of this taxing mental workout, the Nexus line-up comes with a fixed amount of space that "apps just seamlessly… use" leaving you footloose and fancy free because you don't have to "worry about files or volumes or any of that techy nonsense left over from the paleolithic era of computing". Thanks Google.

He also addressed the reasons behind Jelly Bean's move to consistent system buttons and status bars.

It's all down to usability research the company carried out but comes mostly down to muscle memory.

Duarte explained, "What mattered most of all was muscle memory – keeping buttons where you expect them, no matter how you hold the device."

From Google+ via Android Community