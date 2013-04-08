Acer Iconia A1-810 quietly appears and looks to take on iPad mini

The Acer Iconia A1-810 has managed to creep up on the technology world and quietly enter the fray among the likes of the iPad mini, Google Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD.

It's a 7.9-inch offering, putting it in direct competition with Apple's pint-sized tablet, although the quoted €199 (around £169/$259/AU$249) price tag on French site Rue du Commerce is significantly lower than the mini.

According to the product listing, the Iconia A1-810 is packing a screen with a 1024x768 resolution, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 5MP rear camera, 0.3MP front camera and runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

Not official just yet

It's not quite as slender as the impossibly-thin iPad mini though, with the Acer Iconia A1-810 apparently measuring 208.7 x 145.7 x 10.5 mm and weighing in at 460g - compared to the mini's 200 x 134.7 x 7.2 mm and 308g vital statistics.

We contacted Acer about the Iconia A1-810 and a spokesperson told us, "There is currently no official release that has been issued [for the A1-810]."

The same site also suggests the Iconia A1-810 will begin to ship in June but we won't know for sure until we hear something official from Acer.