Mark the date! Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Indian launch confirmed for January 19th

After weeks of rumours, speculation and teases, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that the Redmi Note 4 will be launching in India on January 19.

Mi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed the launch date via Twitter. The Redmi Note 4 will be a Flipkart exclusive and will aim to build on the success of its predecessor - the Redmi Note 3, which was a huge hit in India.

The smartphone's distinguishing feature is its 2.5D 5.5-inch fullHD display and its premium full metal build. Pricing details are scarce at the moment but the smartphone is expected to be launched at around the Rs 12k mark.

Hardware

While the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 4 comes with a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, the Indian variant will reportedly sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC as Xiaomi has been banned from selling MediaTek devices in India due to a patent dispute with Ericsson.

Additionally, the Note 4 comes with 2/3GB of RAM and the Mali T880 MP4 GPU.

Storage

The device comes with 16/64GB of internal storage which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card (up-to 128GB)

Display

The device has a 2.5D 5.5-inch fullHD display, with a resolution of 1080x1920, translating to a pixel density of 401 ppi.

Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G LTE, GPRS, 3G, 2G, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 4.1 and microUSB for data transfer and charging.

Software

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs Xiaomi's latest MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which comes with a host of updates which we have detailed here. MIUI 8 is now also available as an OTA update for previous Xiaomi smartphones.

Cameras

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and phase detection auto-focus. On the front, there is a 5MP sensor with a wide angle lens that Xiaomi claims has a field of view of 85 degrees.

Dimensions

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 weighs a hefty 175 grams and has dimensions of 151x76.8x8.35mm.

Battery

The device is powered by a mammoth 4,100mAh battery. Going by the impressive battery performance of its predecessor, the battery should easily last a day of moderate to intensive use.

Other Features

The device also comes with an infrared sensor and a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, right below the rear camera. What is interesting to note is the fact that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was Xiaomi's first device to come with a fingerprint sensor.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 4 was launched in China in August 2016 and is also available in two variants. The lower end model with 16GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM is available in China for a price of CNY 899 (Roughly Rs 9,000) and the higher end variant with 64GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM has a price of CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 12,000).

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19.