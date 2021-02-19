Lenovo launches Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant in India

Lenovo has announced its Smart Clock Essential in India, a part of its smart home solutions. The new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a connected digital smart clock which the company claims can work across rooms at a home.

The Smart Clock Essential builds on the Lenovo Smart Clock for the bedroom and features the same hands-free features for the rest of the home. It offers full voice support with Google Assistant, and is Lenovo’s first smart device to support Hindi language commands.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is available in a Soft Touch Grey colour at a starting price of Rs 4,499. It will go on sale at midnight on February 19 across Lenovo's own website, Flipkart, and will be later available at offline retail channels.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features an LED display which shows real-time information. It has an ambient light sensor that allows viewing from any angle or brightness levels.

The clock uses buttons to set the alarm and is also voice-enabled. It also has a built-in light that helps people walk around at night without bumping into things and has an integrated USB port to charge the devices overnight. The screen also features smart alarm suggestions based on the next day’s calendar events, as well as sunrise alarms that gradually increasing color and brightness before ringing.

With Google Assistant’s full voice support, users can control their smart home devices. Additionally, it supports more than 40,000 compatible smart home devices from over 5,000 brands. It features far-field microphones which apparently pick up questions from almost anywhere in the room. It can play tunes on its 3W speaker that can be grouped with other compatible smart speakers to amplify sound.

Users just need to say, “Hey Google, play my morning playlist.” It also offers feature parity with other Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and supports voice match for up to six users at a time. The device also supports Hindi language commands.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has a dimension of 121mm (W) x 64mm (H) x 83mm (L) and has a weight of 240g. It has a 4-inch LED display and a Amlogic A113X SoC. In terms of audio it comes with a 1.5-inch speaker with peak power of 3W and has two microphone arrays.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has 4GB RAM and 512MB Flash (eMMC) storage. The nightlight has a maximum brightness of 31 lumes. And in terms of input output buttons it has a Microphone Mute Toggle, a Volume rocker, a Play Button and an Alarm Button. It features Wifi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.