Leaked Moto Z3 Play images show off gesture controls and a 5G mod

We're expecting the Moto Z3 Play to break cover in the next few weeks, and some newly leaked images have arrived to give us a bit of a better idea of what to expect – they show a customized gesture control system on the 6-inch display, plus a new Moto Mod enabling access to 5G networks.

Obtained by XDA Developers, the snaps look like they've been pulled from a promotional video, suggesting Motorola and parent company Lenovo are indeed getting ready to show off a new handset straight off the back of the Moto G6 launch.

The images show the 6-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio display of the upcoming phone, with not much at all in the way of bezels. Also in evidence is a variation on the Android gesture control system now being pushed in Android P – though apparently in this case it's something Motorola has worked up to run on top of Android 8.x Oreo.

As for that potential 5G-enabling Moto Mod, it looks to be a clip-on case that gives the Z3 Play – and possibly older models in the same range – access to the high-speed cellular networks currently in development.

Previous Moto Z3 Play rumors have pointed to a phone that's not much different in design to its predecessor, though the internal components should get a noticeable bump. A Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM, and storage options of 32GB and 64GB are apparently on the cards, though this is all yet to be confirmed.

And when might we see it for real? These leaked images suggest the launch date is fast approaching, and Motorola has indeed arranged a product event for June 6. We'll have to wait and see if the Moto Z3 Play is the phone we get a look at.

