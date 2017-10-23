Latest TENNA leak hints of a single rear camera on the next Redmi Note

After hitting record sales in its segment, the Redmi Note series has become a prominent name under the sub 15k price category. Because of its popularity, the upcoming Redmi Note 5 has been grabbing a lot of attention soon after its first leak popped up. Earlier we saw a Redmi Note 5 render that hinted at a 18:9 display and a dual camera setup.

However, we’ve been hearing of two new Xiaomi smartphones that were recently spotted on China’s telecommunication certification authority, TENNA. Both the phones are said to be the successors to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note line-up.

According to the leak, the appeared devices MET7 and MEE7 continue the ongoing trend of minimal bezel around the display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The leaked images hint at a similar back panel as the Redmi Note 4 with a round camera lens and a fingerprint sensor right below it.

The main difference in the appearance resides on the front where the phone where it has a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio with curved corners. The LCD panel has a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and looks something like we have seen on LG Q6.

The TENNA listing further shows that the smartphone will run a 2.0GHz octa-core processor which we expect to be either Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 636. Both the phones will run Android 7.1.2 Nougat with MIUI 9 on top. On the camera front, both the phones will have a 12-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The phones will come in three RAM and storage variants of 3GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The prices of the three variants have also been revealed as CNY 999 (approx Rs 9,790), CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 12,700) and CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 16,600) respectively.