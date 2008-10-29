HP unveils new Mini PC netbook range

Hewlett Packard has officially unveiled more netbook offerings for the UK market – with the HP Mini 1000 and the Compaq Mini 700 hitting the shelves soon.

The netbook market is burgeoning in these cash-strapped times, and HP is keen to ensure it is not left behind by the likes of Asus, MSI and Acer.

The Compaq-branded Mini 700 will be available in December for £299 and boasts a built-in webcam, WLAN and Bluetooth with optional WWAN.

The screen is 10.2 inches, but we are still chasing the really important specs on what makes it 'an excellent choice for students or professionals looking for a second PC.'

HP Mini 1000

HP has put its own brand name on the HP Mini 1000, which will be available from February next year for £399. It brings what the press release terms: 'new Mobile Internet Experience software and HP MediaStyle, which enable one-stop entertainment through a single interface that lets you easily watch video, view photos, listen to music and more.'

Apparently, owners will be able to split the desktop into favourite categories and boasts a web section which can be customised with your four (yes four) favourite websites.

The HP 1000 is designed to fast boot and save on waiting times, has a 10.2-inch widescreen display, is 25.2mm thin and weighs 1.1Kg.

The netbook is powered by an Intel Atom N270 and has a choice of an 8 or 16 GB SSD.

"The HP Mini PCs boast one of the largest keyboards in this category, yet the compact design allows them to be carried in a purse, small carrying bag or simply in your hand," said HP's Achim Kuttler.