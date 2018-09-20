It doesn't look like the OnePlus 6T will come with a triple camera

We already know that the OnePlus 6T is set to drop the headphone jack and include an in-display fingerprint scanner, but until now we are yet to learn much about the rear camera.

Some expected OnePlus to upgrade to a triple camera on the rear of the phone, much like the Huawei P20 Pro and even the just announced Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), but two new pieces of information suggest it won't sport that tech.

One is a leaked render that comes from WinFuture who spoke to a trusted source about the phone.

The render you can see below doesn't show off much about the phone apart from how the camera setup seems to be similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 6.

The first official video for the OnePlus 6T has also given us a short glimpse of the upcoming device.

It comes from an ad that was expected to run in India during an Asian Cup 2018 cricket match and stars celebrity Amitabh Bachchan holding up the phone and talking about the in-display fingerprint tech.

Maybe a different upgrade?

That fingerprint tech is something we've already had confirmed for the OnePlus 6T (it doesn't offer any extra insight into the tech) but the video does give you a second or so to spot the phone in his hand.

Although his hand is covering the bottom of the camera, what we can see does seem to match what we've seen leak in the image from WinFuture and may mean the render is accurate.

The lack of a third sensor doesn't mean we won't see camera upgrades on the 6T though. We don't currently know any rumors of what the upgraded tech could be, but the company may have worked its magic on the camera in other ways to tackle the tough competition in the high-end phone space.

Whether the OnePlus 6T will be announced in October or November is unclear at this moment in time, but we expect to hear more before the end of the year.

Via GSMArena