The cheapest iPhone 6S unlocked SIM-free prices in October 2019

Apple iPhone 6S Fact File Release date: September 2015

Launch price: $649 / £539 / AU$1079 / Rs 62,000

Platform: iOS 11

Storage: 16GB / 64GB / 128GB

Camera: 12MP / 5MP

Screen: 4.7-inch 750x1334

Battery: 1715mAh

Colours: Rose Gold, Gold, Space Grey, Silver

A lot of devices have come out since the iPhone 6S but the issue is that a lot of them are seriously expensive. Seeing the price tag of the iPhone XS Max is more than enough to make you run back to the comforting prices of the 6S!

The shape, screen size and resolution of the newer phones is the same as on the 6S, so you can buy the cheapest model of the three and still have a very similar experience.

And that’s where we come in: we’ve done the hard work in rooting through the likes of Amazon, eBay and the other major retailers to work out where the best unlocked iPhone 6S handsets are lurking, so you don’t end up spending too much.

If you’re looking for a SIM free phone deal , then the chances are you’re looking to upgrade an older iPhone, or (sadly) replace a broken or lost handset - if that’s the case, then you’ll enjoy the power and performance on offer from the iPhone 6S.

If you’re upgrading from an iPhone 5S, for instance, you’ll love the larger screen that lets you do so much more - and if you combine it with with a cheap SIM only deal you’ll be able to get online for very little without being tied into a long-term contract.

So have a look below at TechRadar’s custom-made price comparison chart to ensure you pay a great price for your new phone.

