Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro now available in India

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale in India starting today. Both the devices were launched alongside the younger sibling, the iPhone 12 mini and the elder one, iPhone 12 Pro Max a few weeks back. The latter two are scheduled to go on sale from mid-November.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale today via Flipkart, Amazon, and Apple India store for the first time. Also, the two smartphones will be available on offline stores across India. As of now, the devices are available on Apple store only and Amazon and Flipkart will start shipping from October 31.

The all-new iPhone 12 series devices are powered by the new Apple A14 Bionic chipset and are 5G capable. With the launch of the Apple Store, consumers now have a direct option to buy genuine products with offers such as cashback and trade-in programs.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 12 Pro offers a 6.1-inch OLED HDR display along. It is powered by A14 Bionic chipset with 5G support. The device is also IP68 water-resistant. As for optics, you are looking at a 12MP three-camera set-up with the ability to shoot. The biggest update here is that the camera can shoot 4K Dolby Vision HDR video at 60fps as well as edit it. A new ProRAW shooting mode will be a boon for photography enthusiasts.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and the top of the line 512GB will set you Rs 1,49,900. You can choose from gold, graphite, pacific blue and silver colours.

Those who purchase the iPhone 12 Pro can avail Rs 6,000 discount on EMI purchase using HDFC cards and Rs 1,500 discount for non-EMI transactions using HDFC Debit cards. The Apple trade-in program can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 Pro series by up to Rs 34,000.

Read our iPhone 12 Pro review

Apple iPhone 12

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The vanilla Apple iPhone 12 flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED XDR display and has a dual-camera setup on the back with both cameras being capable of 4K 60fps recording. There is a 12MP wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a field of video of 120 degrees. Powering the iPhone 12 is Apple's A14 Bionic chip. It runs on iOS 14 and supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging. It features Sub-6GHz 5G technology.

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant will cost you Rs 84,900 and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 94,900. Colour options include blue, red, white and green.

You can avail Rs 6,000 discount on EMI purchase using HDFC cards and Rs 1,500 discount for non-EMI transactions using HDFC Debit cards. The Apple trade-in program can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 by up to Rs 22,000.

Read our iPhone 12 review

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini duo will be up for pre-order from November 6 on all platforms as well as offline stores, with deliveries slated for November 13. If you're looking to get one, check out our compilation of the best offers and pre-order details.