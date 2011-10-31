Zuckerberg: Silicon Valley too 'short term focused'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he would not have moved to California's Silicon Valley if was starting the company again.

The 27-year-old billionnaire famously founded the company from his Harvard dorm room before dropping out of college and moving to California's tech capital as Facebook gathered steam steam.

In a rare interview conducted over the weekend at Y Combinator's Startup Schoool, the brash, young CEO admits he would have stayed on the east coast if he could have his time again.

He said: "If I were starting now I would do things very differently. I didn't know anything.

"In Silicon Valley, you get this feeling that you have to be out here. But it's not the only place to be. If I were starting now, I would have stayed in Boston.

"But I think that now, knowing more of what I know, I think I might have been able to pull it off. You don't have to move out here to do this.

"Silicon Valley is a little short-term focused and that bothers me."

'Google built our product'

Zuckerberg also revealed that he was worried about Google's attempts to muscle in on Facebook's social networking success.

"I was terrified Google was about to build our product," he added. "And look how long it took for them to build our product."

Via TechCruch, LA Times