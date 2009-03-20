WWF teams up with Spotify for Earth Hour

The WWF has teamed up with Spotify to help get the message out to world leaders about climate change by promoting Earth Hour, where millions will turn off their lights for one hour.

Although at first glimpse, having hundreds of people turning on their PCs but turning off the lights seems a little odd, WWF told TechRadar that the message being sent out by the darkness was the key thing with any energy saving merely a bonus.

To help push this, Spotify has become involved, with a special 'light out' theme to its WWF Earth Hour playlist.

Back to black

"Featuring 'lights out' themed songs, from the Amy Winehouse hit 'Back to Black' and Bob Marley's 'Turn Your Lights Down Low' to The Fratellis 'When all the Lights go Out' and Thin Lizzy's 'Dancing in the Moonlight', WWF has put together more than 60 minutes of classic music to help people celebrate Earth Hour in style," says the release.

"We're delighted to support a cause as worthwhile as WWF's Earth Hour and hope that our music will help spread the charity's conservation message across the globe," said Daniel Ek, CEO and founder at Spotify.

The playlist can be found here http://tinyurl.com/daf5mp - and the cause is an excellent one.

TechRadar does suggest that you turn on your PC before turning off the lights, that on switch can be a bugger to find in the dark.