Britons spend 34 days a year online

Social networking is now more popular an activity than online shopping

Brits spend 15.8 hours online a week according to a new survey. The stats, sent to Tech.co.uk by uSwitch.com , also found that staying in online is the new going out, with more time spent socialising virtually than in real life.

Six per cent of those quizzed admitted they spent more than 10 hours a week on social networking sites such as MySpace and Facebook - that's 24 days a year.

What's more, social networking has overtaken online shopping as the nation's most performed online activity. Women use social networking sites more than men; 56 per cent compared to 46 per cent.

10,500 adults were questioned for the survey.