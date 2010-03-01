Online news now more popular than print in US

More Americans use the internet to get news than printed newspapers, says new report

A new survey reveals that more people read their news online in America than in a printed newspaper, although local and national TV is still the primary source of news for most.

Online news is now the third most-popular form of news according to new reports from the Pew Research Center for people and the press.

"News awareness is becoming an anytime, anywhere, any device activity for those who want to stay informed," said the new report.

TV, radio, online

61 per cent of readers surveyed said they got their news online, 78 per cent from local TV news and 71 per cent from a national TV network such as NBC, CNN or Fox News.

Interestingly, 90 per cent of those surveyed use more than one method to get news.

"Americans have become news grazers both on and offline - but within limits," said Amy Mitchell, deputy director for the Pew Research Center's Project for Excellence in Journalism.

"They generally don't have one favourite website but also don't search aimlessly. Most online news consumers regularly draw on just a handful of different sites."

Only 50 per cent of those surveyed were regular readers of printed newspapers.

Via BBC