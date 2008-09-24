Dial-up renaissance in financially battered US

US dial-up ISP Localnet has reported 150 per cent growth in its subscriber base as the US tightens its belt for recession.

"With everyone forced to take a closer look at all of their expenses, internet access is one place they can save money but still enjoy reliable and affordable service by using dial-up," said David Kaplan, chief operating officer at LocalNet, the nation's largest privately-held internet service provider.

Dial M for Muppet

Astonishingly, LocalNet has 260,000 subscribers and 10,000 dial-in numbers for those subscribers to access, paying $9.95 (£5.40) a month for a 56Kbps connection or $12.95 (£7) for 'an accelerated Express' service – neither of which require a contract or credit card.

And if you think that's pricey, remember that AOL still charges up to $25.90 (£14.40) a month for its dial-up service

Last year, a survey by Pew Internet Research found that nearly 25 per cent of home internet users were on dial-up – including thousands of remote, rural homes, yet to be served by digital exchanges or cable networks.

Next, the return of carrier pigeons – eco-friendly, sustainable and capable of data throughputs of up to 1Mb every other day or so. Fly, my beauties, fly!