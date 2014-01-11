A Pinterest 'Pin' is apparently worth more than a Facebook 'Like' these days

Pintastic news for Pinterest as it earns love from retailers

More retailers are deploying a Pinterest 'Pin It' button on their product pages than the equivalent Facebook 'Like' button, according to new stats.

Social analytics firm 8thBridge kept an eye on 872 shopping portals between July and November 2013 and found 62 per cent of sites slapped a 'Pin It' button on their sites.

While that narrowly edged out the 61 per cent of sites who added a 'Tweet' option on their page, Facebook 'Like' buttons only showed up on 59 per cent of the retail sites monitored.

Google '+1' buttons found a home on 42 per cent of sites, which, in all honesty, isn't a bad return for the much-maligned social network.

More bad news

Facebook's fall from grace doesn't end their, apparently. According to 8thBridge, Facebook members aren't interacting with their favourite brands with anywhere near as much regularity as they have in previous years.

The firm says engagement is down 27 per cent compared with last year, when it comes to 'Likes' and conversations taking place on brand posts and pages.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for Zuckerberg's crew as 99 per cent of brands surveyed still have a Facebook page, but is that page becoming less and less important?

Is Pinterest really yielding greater results for businesses than Facebook? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.