Indian iQoo 7 likely to be a rebranded iQoo Neo 5

The iQoo 7 series is shaping up to be an interesting duo of high-end smartphones at a competitive price. A new development suggests that the standard iQoo 7 will be based on the Chinese iQoo Neo 5.

On April 26, the iQoo 7 Legend and iQoo 7 will launch in India as the company’s new flagship smartphones of the season. We already know that the former will be based on the Chinese iQoo 7 with the Snapdragon 888, 66W fast charging and a sub-Rs 40,000 price tag, and will take on the likes of the OnePlus 9, Vivo X60 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.

Amazon India’s landing page for the iQoo 7 is now live, revealing a familiar design and feature set. A closer look confirms that these are the same as that of the iQoo Neo 5 , which was unveiled last month. Here’s everything we know about it.

The Indian iQoo 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset with a frequency of 3.2GHz. Interestingly, the company also claims that the phone will have a secondary “Intelligent display chip” which is claimed to increase the frame rate of content as well as upscale SDR to HDR visuals.

Other iQoo 7 specs include a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000Hz od touch sampling, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ certification and more. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

A 4,400mAh battery powers the iQoo 7, along with support for 66W flash charging. It is claimed to take only about 30 minutes for a full charge. For photography, there’s a triple camera array consisting of a 48MP primary camera (Sony IMX598), a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP shooter.

iQoo 7 price in India is expected to be under Rs 30,000.