iQoo 7 Legend to be joined by a Snapdragon 870 sidekick

The iQoo 7 series will launch in India later this month. While we already know a great deal about the iQoo 7 Legend, a new leak finally reveals what to expect from the vanilla iQoo 7.
Last week, we got confirmation regarding the iQoo 7 Legend phone launch in India. Basically, the iQoo 7 BMW edition China will be launched in India as iQoo 7 Legend. Along with it, the vanilla iQoo 7 flagship phone is also expected to arrive in India.
Exclusive: iQOO 7 to be equipped two chipsets, SD870 & Pixelwork's IRIS 5 Display Chip.Display chip w/ MEMC will increase frame rate & also re-construct low quality images to HDR ones, improving gaming experience.It will be the only phone in the price segment to feature this. pic.twitter.com/1PuzdXjvxuApril 10, 2021
A new tweet from Ishan Agarwal reveals that the vanilla iQoo 7 might be different from what we were expecting. According to the tweet from the popular tipster with an excellent track record, the iQoo 7 in India will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor instead of Snapdragon 888 as we’ve seen on the Chinese variant. Also, the device is said to come with a secondary Pixelwork's IRIS 5 Display chipset.
The IRIS 5 Display chipset is said to increase frame rate and re-construct low-quality images to HDR ones which in turn improves the gaming experience.
Could it be iQoo Neo 5?
Currently, in China, the only phone from iQoo powered by Snapdragon 870 and a dedicated display chipset is the iQoo 5 Neo, which was unveiled a month back to take on the Redmi K40. For context, here is what the iQoo 5 Neo brings to the table.
The iQoo Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The device sports an independent display chip with support for HDR10+ content with pro-level adjustment built for gaming. The display chip ensures the screen is producing accurate colours. Also, the screen will adjust automatically to the environment and offer a better experience in low brightness situations thereby offering better eye protection as well. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor which is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. The iQoo Neo 5 comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo features a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP shooter. The iQoo Neo 5 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery which is backed by a 66W fast charger via Type-C interface. The phone is also sleek at 8.43mm and 196 grams in weight.
Looking at how things are shaping up, we wouldn’t be surprised if the iQoo 7 is an iQoo Neo 5 in disguise.
