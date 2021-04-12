iQoo 7 Legend to be joined by a Snapdragon 870 sidekick

The iQoo 7 series will launch in India later this month. While we already know a great deal about the iQoo 7 Legend, a new leak finally reveals what to expect from the vanilla iQoo 7.

Last week, we got confirmation regarding the iQoo 7 Legend phone launch in India. Basically, the iQoo 7 BMW edition China will be launched in India as iQoo 7 Legend. Along with it, the vanilla iQoo 7 flagship phone is also expected to arrive in India.

Exclusive: iQOO 7 to be equipped two chipsets, SD870 & Pixelwork's IRIS 5 Display Chip.Display chip w/ MEMC will increase frame rate & also re-construct low quality images to HDR ones, improving gaming experience.It will be the only phone in the price segment to feature this. pic.twitter.com/1PuzdXjvxuApril 10, 2021 See more

A new tweet from Ishan Agarwal reveals that the vanilla iQoo 7 might be different from what we were expecting. According to the tweet from the popular tipster with an excellent track record, the iQoo 7 in India will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor instead of Snapdragon 888 as we’ve seen on the Chinese variant. Also, the device is said to come with a secondary Pixelwork's IRIS 5 Display chipset.

The IRIS 5 Display chipset is said to increase frame rate and re-construct low-quality images to HDR ones which in turn improves the gaming experience.

Could it be iQoo Neo 5?

(Image credit: iQoo)

Currently, in China, the only phone from iQoo powered by Snapdragon 870 and a dedicated display chipset is the iQoo 5 Neo , which was unveiled a month back to take on the Redmi K40. For context, here is what the iQoo 5 Neo brings to the table.

The iQoo Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The device sports an independent display chip with support for HDR10+ content with pro-level adjustment built for gaming. The display chip ensures the screen is producing accurate colours. Also, the screen will adjust automatically to the environment and offer a better experience in low brightness situations thereby offering better eye protection as well. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor which is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. The iQoo Neo 5 comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo features a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP shooter. The iQoo Neo 5 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery which is backed by a 66W fast charger via Type-C interface. The phone is also sleek at 8.43mm and 196 grams in weight.

Looking at how things are shaping up, we wouldn’t be surprised if the iQoo 7 is an iQoo Neo 5 in disguise.

