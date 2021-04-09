iQoo 7 Legend to lose its best feature in India

The iQoo 7 Legend is shaping up to be a pretty competitive gaming smartphone, especially since we already know its price. A new development reveals a key difference between the Indian and regional variant of the flagship.

The iQoo 7 Legend is the brand’s next flagship for India. It is expected to be based on the iQoo 7 that was launched in China earlier this year with minor differences. While we were expecting it to be the first smartphone in India to offer 120W fast charging, it looks like we will have to wait a little longer.

A landing page for the iQoo 7 Legend is now live on the company’s website, but it doesn’t reveal too much. However, a closer look at the footnotes confirms that the phone will support only 66W fast charging, using Vivo’s 20V 3.3A Flash Charge technology.

iQOO 7 Legend Indian 🇮🇳 variant will feature 66W fast charging.I already told you they will lower down charging speed.🤣🤣🤣#IQOO7 #IQOO7series #iQOO7Legend pic.twitter.com/OuxA8LwHGmApril 9, 2021 See more

While 66W is still amongst the fastest charging speeds available and should take the iQoo 7 Legend only about 30 minutes for a full charge, the 120W charger is claimed to go to 100% in just 15 minutes.

Having mentioned that, there could be a silver lining. To offer 120W charging, the Chinese iQoo 7 had a relatively small 4,000mAh battery – for the added circuitry and cooling infrastructure. If the iQoo 7 Legend in India scales back on the charging front, it could potentially offer a bigger battery. The battery size was seemingly the weakest point of the phone, judging it solely on the basis of specifications.

Apart from that, it is confirmed that the iQoo 7 Legend will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and is claimed to be the most powerful smartphone of its kind, as per Antutu Benchmark. The company has also confirmed that the iQoo 7 Legend price in India will be under Rs 40,000 — even for the top 12GB + 256GB variant.

We expect to officially learn more about the phone in the coming days, including the iQoo 7 India launch date and some other smartphones from the company.