How to watch WandaVision episode 9 online: stream Marvel series finale from anywhere

It's time to take one last trip to Westview, Marvel fans, as WandaVision releases its ninth and final episode on Disney Plus. For a show that's give us precious few answers as to where it ultimately sits within the wider MCU, we learnt a lot last week - and it looks like we're set for a barnstorming series finale. Read on as we explain how to watch WandaVision online and stream all-new episode 9 by getting Disney Plus from just $6.99/£7.99 today.

How to watch WandaVision episode 9 Release date: March 5 Release time: midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park Director: Matt Shakman Watch now: get Disney Plus for just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

*Warning: spoilers for WandaVision episodes 1-8, The Avengers and other Marvel content exist below. Scroll down to avoid these and get straight to our WandaVision streaming guide*

Episode 8 gave us flashbacks of the past of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who as in the comics was one of Salem's witches in 1693 - historically the time of the town's infamous trials, but in this case more of an all-out Witch World War. We then learn that her presence in Westview is far from a coincidence, but that sensing fellow-witch Wanda's powers at work, she wanted to see what the heck was going on.

Ultimately, this leads us to the revelation that the town's picture perfect illusion was created by a grief-stricken Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) unleashing her powers after Vision's death and the result being an alternative universe based on the sit-coms that had comforted her in the past - as a child in war torn Sokovia, and then as a patient in HYDRA's Infinity Stone experiments. While a minor detail compared to some, this also explains the evolving timeline of shows WandaVision pays homage to.

It also means that Vision (Paul Bettany) is still very much dead, and that despite Wanda's best efforts, his body is being held at S.W.O.R.D. headquarters - where they're busy trying to resurrect him with who-knows-what in mind. What this means for the WandaVision finale is unclear, but it could be WandaVision comes to a head with Wanda vs Vision, some corners of the internet are speculating!

You can learn more by reading our full WandaVision episode 8 recap, which also includes full spoilers. Or, read on for how to watch WandaVision online and stream episode 9 wherever you are right now. Looking to save some time and get straight the big series finale? All you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription!

How to watch WandaVision finale online with Disney Plus today

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching WandaVision using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of WandaVision and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month . Plus, the addition of Star on Disney Plus more than doubles the amount of grown-up content on the service for just a marginal price increase. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows at launch include Big Sky, Solar Opposites, and Love, Victor. Parents can sleep easy, too, as the rollout of the channel includes a slew of new parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.View Deal

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $69.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People - as well as being the only place to watch Britney Spears documentary right now. Bringing further great value ESPN+ offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. WandaVision is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Also, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021 - it's the place to watch Raya and the Last Dragon right now, for instance.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

