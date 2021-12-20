How to watch Dynasty online: stream season 5 from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Dynasty is back for its fifth season, and, with the shock of last season’s finale still ringing in our ears, we’re expecting there’ll be some seriously dramatic fireworks this time round. Our guide below details how to watch Dynasty season 5 online and stream all 22-episodes of this dynamite series from anywhere.

*Warning: Potential season 4 spoilers*

The season begins with the festivities in full swing. But, judging from the season promo, the Carringtons look like they only found a sack of coal under the Christmas tree. That's probably because manipulative heiress Fallon was shot by her jealous ex-assistant Eva last season while attending her father’s gala. We don’t know if she survived and we’re dying to find out!

We’ll also catch up with Alexis Carrington Colby, who’s swapped sleek black dresses for an orange jumpsuit after being jailed for Dr Larson’s murder – although we know that was orchestrated by her psychopathic son, Adam. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Blake continues to progress his political career with the assistance of his wife Cristal, and Dominique gets some much-needed help from Jeff.

We’re 99% sure Elizabeth Gillies will return as Fallon. If so, the entire cast of season 4 will be back in their original roles, with the actress playing Amanda Carrington (Eliza Bennett) even being upgraded to a series regular.

Have one Christmas present early this year: more melodramatic antics, illicit affairs, and “didn’t see that coming” revelations courtesy of the Carringtons! Just read on below as we break down how to watch Dynasty season 5 online from anywhere – and for free online in the US.

Related: how to watch Riverdale season 6

How to watch Dynasty online from outside your country

For those abroad while Dynasty season 5 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Dynasty from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Dynasty season 5 online in the US

The CW website Those with a cable subscription can watch Dynasty season 5 live on The CW from Monday, December 20 at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT), when the first two episodes will air back-to-back as part of a “Full Night Holiday Event”. Episodes are broadcast every Monday up until March 11, when they’ll revert to their usual Friday slot for the remainder of the season. If you miss an episode on linear TV, the good news is it's available to watch online via The CW website, when episodes become available a day later. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Dynasty, as, in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 14-day free trial - so you can still watch Dynasty season 5 free online. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Dynasty just like you would at home with a good VPN. Our recommended VPN is working well accessing The CW website, FuboTV and other US streaming services from abroad based on our latest 2021 testing.

How to watch Dynasty online in Canada

watch seasons 1-4 of Dynasty Canadians can watch seasons 1-4 of Dynasty with a Netflix subscription, but season 5 won’t be available for a while yet: probably only after all 22 episodes have aired on The CW. Given that timeline, you're unlikely to see the new season here until Mid-May or early June 2022. In the meantime, remember that anyone in Canada from abroad can always check out a good VPN to watch TV shows and films on the same services they'd normally use at home.

How to watch Dynasty online in the UK

Dynasty While Netflix is the home of Dynasty in the UK and internationally, there's been no confirmation as to when season 5 will be ready for UK viewers to stream. In the case of seasons 3 and 4, all episodes were released once they’d finished being broadcast in the US, and that’s likely to be the case again – which, given its December 20 debut and total of 22 weekly episodes, would suggest a May or June 2022 release date. Anyone in the UK from a country where Dynasty season 5 is already available can follow the VPN route as described above to access their usual streaming service and all their favourite shows.

How to watch Dynasty season 5 online: stream every new episode in Australia

Dynasty seasons 1-4 No surprises here! As with the UK and Canada, a date for the Dynasty season 5 Australian release hasn’t yet been announced, though all signs indicate it’ll become available on Netflix around May-June 2022. In the meantime, you can binge all of Dynasty seasons 1-4 in their entirety on Netflix now. Should you find yourself abroad in a country where Dynasty isn't among the local Netflix catalogue, remember you can always try a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and regain access to the content you'd usually have access to at home.