Honor 9N with dual rear cameras scheduled to launch in India July 24

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has started sending invites for the launch of its new mid-range device dubbed as the Honor 9N in India on July 24. The device was launched in China as the Honor 9i (2018) and was earlier expected to be launched in India as the Honor 9X.

The device is the successor of last year’s Honor 9i and is expected to be priced similarly. The device features an all new design with a notch display and horizontally placed dual camera setup at the back. Honor has also posted a teaser of the device on Twitter.

Honor 9N Specifications

The Honor 9N runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s custom EMUI 8.0 skinned on top and features a 5.84-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. As mentioned earlier, the device now features a notch at the front.

In terms of performance, the Honor 9N is powered by an octa core Kirin 659 SoC coupled with MaliT830-MP2 GPU. Despite being the successor of the Honor 9i, the device is powered by the same SoC as the Honor 9i. In terms of memory, the device will be available in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Honor 9i features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a secondary 2MP camera with an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera.

The Honor 9N is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and sports a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a microUSB 2.0 port.