Google Pixel 3 eSIM support headed India’s way soon

Google has announced that Pixel 3 phones in India will get eSIM support in upcoming months. Airtel and Reliance Jio will be the two operators providing eSIM support in the country. Meanwhile, Sprint and EE will do the same in the USA and UK respectively, while Truphone and Gigsky will provide the same support in various other countries in the coming months.

The company has also rolled out its December security patch for the Nexus and Pixel smartphone lines. This newest update resolves the RAM management issues which had cropped up for multiple Pixel 3 users. Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 users will also see an improvement in camera performance, while Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will witness better notification visibility and improved hotword performance while using Pixel Stand.

The security patch also brings improvements in Always On Display and USB-C audio accessory detection. It improves audio performance while using Android Auto in certain vehicles, along with improved contouring on HDR colour on certain media apps for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.