Valve: Only we could make a Half Life movie

Gaming giant Valve has told PC Gamer that the only way a Half Life movie will get made is if the company makes it themselves.

The adventures of the taciturn MIT grad Gordon Freeman are widely considered to be among the greatest games of all time, with the original also playing a large part in spawning famed multiplayer game Counter-Strike and redefining the first person shooter.

But developers Valve have so far resisted the calls from Hollywood, and according Gabe Newell their sensational Team Fortress 2 shorts are an illustration of them considering if they could make the film themselves.

"As a WoW player, I would much rather that the WoW team made the movie...than anybody else," Newell told PC Gamer.

"I like Sam Raimi, I've been a fan ever since Evil Dead came out, but I would rather see Blizzard making the movie.

"Where we got into this direction was after Half Life 1 had shipped. There was a whole bunch of meetings with people from Hollywood.

"Directors down there wanted to make a Half-Life movie and stuff, so they'd bring in a writer or some talent agency would bring in writers, and they would pitch us on their story.

Brutally, the worse

"And their stories were just so bad. I mean, brutally, the worst. Not understanding what made the game a good game, or what made the property an interesting thing for people to be a fan of," he added.

"That's when we started saying 'Wow, the best thing we could ever do is to just not do this as a movie, or we'd have to make it ourselves.'

"And I was like, 'Make it ourselves? Well that's impossible.' But the Team Fortress 2 thing, the Meet The Team shorts, is us trying to explore that."

If you haven't watched the brilliant Team Fortress Meet The Team shorts then clear half an hour in your schedule and watch them now at http://www.teamfortress.com/movies.htm

Via PCGamer.com